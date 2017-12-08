CLOSE Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering $1,000 for information on suspects seen breaking into a Commerce Township gas station this week Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

The business owner told investigators $3,163 was stolen. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering $1,000 for information on suspects seen breaking into a Commerce Township gas station this week.

Surveillance footage released by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office shows several people smashing the front glass doors to enter the Mobil location in the 3000 block of E. West Maple at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

One male dressed in a blue jacket with matching cap was filmed climbing over a counter, forcing open a cash register, then grabbing bills and racing back outside. The business owner told investigators $3,163 was stolen.

At the same time, a female suspect in a gray hooded sweatshirt appeared to be swiping cigarette packs.

Deputies believe four people in all were involved, including another female and someone driving a getaway car: a dark, newer-model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Authorities are processing fingerprints an evidence technician lifted from the scene.

Meanwhile, county officials say Farmington Hills police are probing a similar break-in with the same vehicle and suspect descriptions and methods reported Monday at a Shell gas station on Orchard Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iIwjU5