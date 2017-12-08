Buy Photo Muhammad Altantawi, 16, of Farmington Hills, sits inside the courtroom waiting for the start of his hearing on Sept. 15, 2017. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Farmington Hills — A preliminary exam is set to continue Friday for a teenager charged with killing his mother before she fell from a second-story window of their Farmington Hills mansion.

Muhammad Altantawi, 16, is charged with second-degree murder in Farmington’s 47th over the Aug. 21 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, a physical fitness trainer. Huranieh’s body was found by her 14-year old daughter early in the morning, lying on a patio below a second-floor window of the home.

The death was initially thought to be an accident but Dr. Ruben Ortiz-Reyes, a deputy Oakland County medical examiner, testified in September that Huranieh, 35, died from suffocation and blunt force trauma to the side of her head. He said her injuries were not consistent with the fall and she died prior to any fall from a window.

Investigators have speculated Altantawi, a good student with no criminal history, was upset by his parents’ pending divorce. The teen's relationship with his mother had deteriorated and he ran away from home several times to spend more time with his father.

Huranieh had been granted custody of her son and two daughters, 14 and 12 years old, and her estranged husband supervised visitation following domestic violence charges.

The exam is before Judge Marla Parker, who will eventually decide whether Altantawi will be charged in the death. He has denied hurting his mother.

Huranieh was in the midst of a divorce from her husband, Basel Altantawi, 46, who was once charged with domestic violence in the home in which Huranieh was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs during a 2016 Valentine’s Day argument witnessed by the children. The children were later ordered into counseling after Altantawi – who denied pushing his wife down the stairs — pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of spousal abuse.

Court records and people familiar with the family have told investigators the pair argued about money and the raising of Muhammad and his sisters. Basel Altantawi was also upset by his wife’s spending habits and the “lavish lifestyle” she created for her children. Altantawi felt the family was being “Americanized” by his estranged wife in contrast to their conservative Muslim and Syrian roots. The couple wed in Syria in 1999.

Basel Altantawi, a former physician who owned and operated a clinic in Canton Township, was convicted of Medicaid fraud, lost his medical license and was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution.

