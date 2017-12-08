Tonya Berta (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Michigan State Police have arrested a motorist they suspect was driving drunk on Interstate 75 in the wrong direction with an infant in her car.

The MSP Detroit Regional Dispatch Center started fielding calls at about 4:15 a.m. Friday about the vehicle speeding south in the northbound lanes of the interstate in downtown Detroit — prompting the Michigan Department of Transportation to notify other drivers on nearby electronic messaging boards, authorities said.

Footage released by state police r showed the car passing several other motorists on the thoroughfare.

Here is some video obtained from MDOT freeway cameras of last nights wrong way driver on I 75. pic.twitter.com/3fqz9S2c8c — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 8, 2017

Metro North Post troopers found the car and stopped the driver, whom investigators identified as Tonya Berta, a 27-year-old Ida resident.

An investigation determined Berta was intoxicated and had a 1-year-old boy under a blanket in the backseat without a car seat, officials reported.

Berta was arrested. She has been arraigned and remains in custody, Oakland County prosecutors said. A pre-exam conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 19 in Hazel Park.

Meanwhile, the child — whose relationship to the driver was not released — appeared unharmed when troopers transported him to a post. Authorities contacted child protective services.

