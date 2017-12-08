Michigan State Police have arrested a motorist they suspect was driving drunk on Interstate 75 in the wrong direction with an infant in her car.
The MSP Detroit Regional Dispatch Center started fielding calls at about 4:15 a.m. Friday about the vehicle speeding south in the northbound lanes of the interstate in downtown Detroit — prompting the Michigan Department of Transportation to notify other drivers on nearby electronic messaging boards, authorities said.
Footage released by state police r showed the car passing several other motorists on the thoroughfare.
Metro North Post troopers found the car and stopped the driver, whom investigators identified as Tonya Berta, a 27-year-old Ida resident.
An investigation determined Berta was intoxicated and had a 1-year-old boy under a blanket in the backseat without a car seat, officials reported.
Berta was arrested. She has been arraigned and remains in custody, Oakland County prosecutors said. A pre-exam conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 19 in Hazel Park.
Meanwhile, the child — whose relationship to the driver was not released — appeared unharmed when troopers transported him to a post. Authorities contacted child protective services.
