Auburn Hills — A fire in a home on Bald Mountain Road late Friday left one person dead, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Bald Mountain Road at 11:24 p.m and discovered light smoke coming from the front door of the home. The fire was knocked down quickly and firefighters found one person dead during a search of the home. according to a statement from the Auburn Hills Fire Department on Saturday.

