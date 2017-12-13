CLOSE Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to three people whom authorities have connected to a burglary in Commerce Township this week.

Concealing themselves with hats, gloves and masks, the suspects appeared to have pried open a door before ransacking the Commerce Family Pharmacy in the 2000 block of Union Lake Road at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, Oakland County Sheriff’s officials said. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Concealing themselves with hats, gloves and masks, the suspects appeared to have pried open a door before ransacking the Commerce Family Pharmacy in the 2000 block of Union Lake Road at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, Oakland County Sheriff’s officials said.

Surveillance footage shows one taking money from a cash register. The owner of the business, which just opened and has not been stocked with any prescription drugs, told investigators only $50 was stolen.

The three males fled in a dark sedan and a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Based on the methods and a bag used in the crime, authorities believe the group is behind similar pharmacy burglaries in Rochester Hills, Clinton Township and Bedford Township in Monroe County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

