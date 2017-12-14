Nicholas Pare and Sharon McIntyre (Photo: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of the two people killed in an accident on I-275 on Dec. 12. According to the site, the couple, who were engaged to be married, leave behind three children, ages 7, 13, and 15.

Nicholas Pare, 33, of Wayne and Sharon McIntyre, 32, of Woodhaven died from injuries suffered when the Buick LeSabre they occupied was struck head-on by a northbound GMC SUV headed the wrong way on southbound I-275 near S. Palmer Road. The GMC driver is a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are not identifying the driver but he is not in custody and the matter remains under investigation,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw. “Alcohol is possibly involved. A container with a broken seal was found in the SUV.”

Shaw said initial evidence indicates the GMC had traveled about a half-mile before slamming into the victim’s car.

Test results are expected to take several weeks.

