Novi — A married couple died inside a house during a fire Friday morning, according to a statement from the city.

The bodies of Barbara and Kenneth Garner, 61 and 66, respectively, were found on the second floor of the home on East Lake Drive.

Firefighters from Novi and Walled Lake arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m. after getting a call from someone who drove by the home and saw smoke coming from the eaves, said Jeffery Johnson, director of Novi EMS/Fire Operations.

The couple’s son and daughter arrived shortly after, authorities said.

“It’s very tragic,” Johnson said. “It’s a sad day for us. We never want to see families perish in a fire.”

The couple was renting the home, Johnson said. It was unclear whether there was a Christmas tree in the home or if a smoke detector was working.

Novi’s fire marshal is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigations team and the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been established to provide support to the family.

