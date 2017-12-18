The man called police at about 6:25 p.m. from a home in the 23000 block of Avon and told them he had a firearm and hatchet, indicating “he was going to shoot up the neighborhood,” said Steve Cooper, director at the city’s Public Safety Department. (Photo: .)

Oak Park police fatally shot a man who called the department, threatened to “shoot up” his neighborhood and later advanced on dispatched officers Monday evening, authorities said.

The man called police at about 6:25 p.m. from a home in the 23000 block of Avon and told them he had a firearm and hatchet, indicating “he was going to shoot up the neighborhood,” said Steve Cooper, director at the city’s Public Safety Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they talked to the caller’s mother, escorted her to the porch and went inside, Cooper said.

There, the man, 48, confronted them and “advanced toward the officers wielding the hatchet in a threatening manner,” Cooper said. “One of the officers was forced to shoot the subject.”

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, per department protocol, Cooper said. Other details were not released.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

