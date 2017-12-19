The Farmington Hills Fire Department is helping drivers ensure young passengers are protected by offering child safety seat inspections early next year.

Nationally certified technicians are checking child restraints for proper installation and possible recalls while sharing tips from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake.

The inspections are free, by appointment only and take about 30-45 minutes to complete. Participants do not have to be Farmington Hills residents.

To make an appointment, call Farmington Hills Fire Headquarters at (248) 871-2800.

Residents unable to attend the event can call the Farmington Public Safety Department at (248) 474-5500 or Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at (248) 305-7530 to schedule an inspection.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oPC8Vp