Aspiring master gardeners have a chance to hone their green thumbs through new classes scheduled for 2018 at MSU Tollgate Farm Conference Center in Novi.

“Evenings in the Garden,” a program that brings professionals to the 160-acre working farm to share tips, is offering four Thursday sessions from 6:30–8:30 p.m. They are: “Landscape Design for Sustainability” with Jan Bills on Jan. 25; “Prune Trees and Shrubs Like a Pro” with Janet Macunovich on Feb. 8; “Greening the Garden … a Smart Gardener’s Journey” with Rebecca Finneran on Feb. 22; “Secret to Beautiful Gardens: Not the Green Thumb but the Right Tools” by Steven Nikkila on March 8.

The cost is $20 each. Advance registration is required. For information and to register: https://events.anr.msu.edu/evenings18winter/

