A Jackson man has been charged in the weekend shooting at a Southfield bar that wounded four people, police said.

Andre Deshawn Robinson, 26, has been formally charged in court with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, Southfield police officials said Tuesday. The assault with intent to murder charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

A magistrate at the 46th District Court in Southfield set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 27.

Robinson is on probation for a narcotics possession conviction in Wayne County. He also has previous convictions for unarmed robbery and attempted home invasion.

Police said they were called at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to respond to reports of shots fired at Bar 7, at 24528 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Once on the scene, police found two victims shot in the bar and two victims were found across the street, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old man from Detroit is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest-abdomen area, police said. Two 37-year-old men from Detroit, also shot in the chest-abdomen area, are in stable conditions, officials said.

Police arrested the fourth injured, a 30-year-old man who was shot in the forearm, along with another suspect, they said.

Investigators determined two groups of patrons had some type of altercation in the bar and one of the parties pulled out a handgun and began shooting, police said. Two suspects were identified as the persons involved and were arrested on scene.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should call Southfield Police at (248) 796-5500.

