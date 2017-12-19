A preliminary investigation found that a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Dixie Highway near Tindall Road in Groveland Township at about 7 a.m. and a 2018 Ford F-150 was headed in the opposite direction. (Photo: .)

One driver died and another was injured in a crash early Tuesday in northern Oakland County, Michigan State Police reported.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Dixie Highway near Tindall Road in Groveland Township at about 7 a.m. and a 2018 Ford F-150 was headed in the opposite direction.

“At this time, it appears one of the vehicles lost control, crossed the center line and struck the other,” investigators said in a statement.

The 2003 Ford Ranger’s driver, identified as a a 32-year-old Holly man, died instantly, according to the release.

The other driver, a 51-year-old Waterford Township resident, suffered minor injuries to his arm and was taken to a local hospital.

Troopers are continuing investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.

