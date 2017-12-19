McKeever (Photo: William Davidson Foundation)

The foundation created by late Detroit Pistons owner Bill Davidson has promoted its chief program and strategy officer to president and CEO.

The Board of Directors of the William Davidson Foundation said Tuesday it has appointed Darin McKeever to the nonprofit's top post, effective Jan. 1.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation,” McKeever said in a statement. “Mr. Davidson was a lifelong philanthropist who cared deeply about the welfare of future generations, particularly residents of Southeast Michigan and Israel and members of the Jewish diaspora.

"I am grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me and proud to lead the Foundation in their name.”

McKeever joined the foundation in 2015 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he had served six years as a deputy director in its global policy and advocacy division.

A native of Connecticut, he earned a social studies degree and a master's in public administration degree from Harvard.

He also serves on the boards of Midtown Detroit Inc., the Jewish Funders Network, and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator.

McKeever will succeed Jonathan Aaron, who has served as president since the charity's founder died in 2009. Aaron is also the Board of Directors' chairman.

“I am forever grateful for Mr. Davidson’s confidence in my leadership and the trust he placed in me to lead the foundation in its infancy,” Aaron said in a statement. “As Darin steps into his new role as president, I look forward to working with him, the staff and my fellow Board members as we continue to honor our founder and his philanthropic vision.”

Founded in 2005, the $1.2 billion nonprofit works to advance the economic, cultural and civic vitality of Southeast Michigan, the State of Israel, and the Jewish community.

