Buy Photo Patrol car (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Southfield police are investigating an instance of alleged domestic violence that has one person under arrest and the other recovering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, a release from the Southfield Police Department said.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting, a home on the 22000 block of Lake Ravines — just north of Nine Mile and west of Beech — on a report that a woman had been shot. They found both the victim the and suspect at the home; the victim had been shot once in her stomach.

Medics transported the woman, 24, to an area hospital, where her condition is stable.

Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old man from Detroit, on suspicion of assault with intent to murder. Police also recovered a handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

"Based on the initial investigation," the statement says, "it appears the victim and the suspect have been in a dating relationship for several years."

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BgneJw