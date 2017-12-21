Will Powers holds his cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers in Farmington Hills in September. (Photo: Edward Pevos / AP)

Two world-record-holding cats that went missing after a Farmington Hills house fire last month have been found dead, their owners said Wednesday.

Arcturus and Cygnus, both who recently earned inclusion in the 2018 Guinness World Record book, were initially believed to have escaped the Nov. 12 blaze at Will and Lauren Powers’ home. Their owner opened windows and doors so they might get out. But they could not find the pair or another pet, Sirius.

Live traps were later set around the site, and the family heard reports about a “beast” of a cat in the area, but no other signs emerged.

Then, while excavating a room in their basement, the owners learned “Cygnus and Arcturus remained hidden in our home and succumbed to smoke inhalation,” the couple wrote Wednesday on their Facebook page.

The felines were 2 years old. Arcturus, an F2B Savannah, had been listed as the tallest living domestic cat, at 19.05 inches. Cygnus, a silver Maine Coon, had the longest tail of any living domestic feline, at 17.58 inches.

Cygnus Regulus, a silver Maine Coon cat, holds the record for longest tail on a cat, at 17.58 inches. (Photo: Facebook)

The two were “best friends in life and it gives us a small amount of peace that they were together at the end of their amazing journey on this earth,” their owners posted Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sirius and a friend’s pet, Yuki, remain missing, the Powers said. The couple’s post directed people to www.starcatsdetroit.com for details.

