DTE Energy (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

About 5,500 DTE Energy customers in the Redford-Livonia area are without electricity, officials with the power company said.

Renee McClelland, a DTE Energy spokeswoman, said the company has crews working to fix the problem and it hopes to have power restored to all of those customers by 1 p.m. Friday.

She said a problem with some transformers at a substation due to cable failure caused the outage.

“It’s going to take them a while to fix the cables,” McClelland said. “In the meantime, they’re doing a temporary fix and running some overhead lines. People should be restored between noon and 1 p.m. today. Our goal is to get power back to our customers as soon as possible.”

