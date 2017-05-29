Memorial Day in metro Detroit
Vietnam veterans Nick Kamensk and Frank Bartel listen
Vietnam veterans Nick Kamensk and Frank Bartel listen on as Rear Admiral June Ryan speaks during a Remembrance Service after the 93rd Memorial Day Parade in Dearborn, Michigan on Monday, May 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
John Vermeulen, 9 watches as members of the Dearborn
John Vermeulen, 9 watches as members of the Dearborn Fire Department march pass carrying America flags.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
LeAnn Elkhanji, 3 gets a good view sitting on the shoulder
LeAnn Elkhanji, 3 gets a good view sitting on the shoulder of John Koski of Dearborn during the Remembrance Service.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Avery Harrison, 4 and Kendi Bartlett, 5 entertain themselves
Avery Harrison, 4 and Kendi Bartlett, 5 entertain themselves as they take a moment away from the parade.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mehdi Asaad salutes as the Marines make their way down
Mehdi Asaad salutes as the Marines make their way down Michigan Avenue during the parade.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Parade Grand Marshal Rear Admiral June Ryan waves to
Parade Grand Marshal Rear Admiral June Ryan waves to the crowd along the parade route.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Members of the "Willow Run Rosies" wave to the crowd
Members of the "Willow Run Rosies" wave to the crowd along the parade route.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Whats as much fun as a parade? Irritating your sister
Whats as much fun as a parade? Irritating your sister as David Humphreys, 4 discovers, sticking a flag in Maria Humphreys, 12 face during a break in the parade action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Onlookers watch from the Greenfield overpass as the
Onlookers watch from the Greenfield overpass as the parade makes its way down Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Richard Moore of the Bishop Foley Council 2660 wears
Richard Moore of the Bishop Foley Council 2660 wears a unique hat as he marches down Michigan Avenue.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Miss Michigan World Azia Hernandez waves to the crowd
Miss Michigan World Azia Hernandez waves to the crowd along the parade route.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The 93rd Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Service
The 93rd Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Service in Dearborn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Avery Harrison, 4 and Kendi Bartlett, 5 watch the 93rd
Avery Harrison, 4 and Kendi Bartlett, 5 watch the 93rd Memorial Day Parade down Michigan Avenue.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Vietnam veteran Dave Codd shakes hands with Rear Admiral
Vietnam veteran Dave Codd shakes hands with Rear Admiral June Ryan after the 93rd Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Service in Dearborn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Dearborn — Patriotic tunes, fire trucks’ sirens blaring and children waving American flags set the scene along Michigan Avenue on Memorial Day.

    Marchers took the streets to honor those who died while serving in the country’s armed services.

    It was the 93rd year for the Dearborn Memorial Parade — the oldest continuous parade in Michigan. The parade is organized each year by the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council and the city of Dearborn.

    “These parades always break my heart,” said Elsa Jarosz of Wyandotte as she watched from the sidewalk. “Especially now, I think our country is so divided. And I’m tired of war.”

    More than 60 marching groups, including school bands, participated in the parade along with hundreds of veterans.

    The parade’s theme was women in the military to honor the contributions and advancements of women serving in the armed forces.

    “Right now, women are serving side by side with their male counterparts,” said Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council Commander Stephen Fletcher in a statement. “Recognizing women this year also brings to light the opportunities that are available to them — college, leadership positions, pilots and a slew of other jobs.”

    The grand marshal for the parade was Coast Guard Rear Adm. June E. Ryan.

    Many families make it an annual tradition to attend the parade together.

    Rosina Zeolla of Dearborn Heights said she enjoys watching the groups and bands performing along the parade route. She was honoring her father, a war veteran, and supporting her granddaughter who marched in the parade.

    ‘Labor of love’ keeps flags whole for fallen

    “It’s important to come out,” Zeolla said. “They put a lot of work into the parade, so it’s nice to see it.”

    Dozens of local organizations had floats in the parade, which ended at Henry Ford Centennial Library.

    Dearborn Elks members walk alongside a red pickup truck with American flags that played “America the Beautiful.”

    “This is the best parade ever,” said Joann Rodwell, an Elks member. “To show our support for the people that have died for us and those who are still serving.”

    Dearborn’s 19th District Judge Gene Hunt was among the veterans who walked in the parade. Hunt said he served in the Marine Corps from 1974-76.

    “Veterans have done a lot for this country and everybody knows that,” Hunt said.

