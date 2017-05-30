Buy Photo DTE utility workers cap a gas leak at the corner Coventry Lane and Morningside Drive, the street that borders Grosse Pointe North High School, which was on lockdown while the gas leak was being repaired Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

DTE Energy officials said natural gas service in a Grosse Pointe Woods neighborhood won't be restored until about 4 p.m. after a leak prompted an evacuation and a school lockdown.

John Fossen, a spokesman for the company, said work to repair the leak is taking a little longer than expected, but is progressing to the point where residents have been allowed to return home.

Initially, company officials thought gas service could have been restored by 2:30 p.m., he said.

Grosse Pointe Woods' Department of Public Safety issued an alert urging residents to avoid Morningside Drive between Vernier and Hidden Lane because of a gas leak just before noon Tuesday.

Fossen said a contractor doing work for DTE Energy hit the line and caused the leak. The exact details on what happened are not immediately known. The company was notified that the line was hit at 11:48 a.m. and the gas was shut off at 12:08 p.m., he said.

Evacuees were sent to the auditorium at Grosse Pointe North High School, which was on a temporary lockdown.

About 12:30 p.m., city officials sent out a message that said the gas leak was capped and residents could return home. The lockdown was lifted. But Morningside remains closed, authorities said.

Tuesday’s leak was the third gas leak this month in Grosse Pointe Woods. Two involved DTE contractors, the other involved a non-DTE contractor.

