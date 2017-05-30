Woodhaven Police said a bomb threat made Tuesday against a strip mall on West Road near Allen Road was a hoax. (Photo: Google.com)

Woodhaven Police said a bomb threat made Tuesday against a strip mall on West Road near Allen Road was a hoax.

Police Chief Vincent Price said the manager of the Daybreak Salon & Spa called the authorities after receiving a message at about 8:40 a.m. that said the business would be blown up if it didn’t pay a source in Brazil $25,000.

The salon is located in a strip mall on Allen Road at West Road in Woodhaven.

Police issued an alert, evacuated the area and asked others to stay clear of the area while they investigated.

Price said officers with the Michigan State Police K-9 Bomb Detection Team searched the area but didn’t find anything. He said police didn’t find any suspicious packages or items on the scene.

The chief also said the threat is considered to be a hoax.

