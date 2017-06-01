A federal investigation involving national security was underway late Thursday at a home in Dearborn, according to officials.

“FBI personnel are on scene conducting a law enforcement operation,” said Tim Wiley, media coordinator of the bureau’s Detroit field office.

The home is on Jonathon Street, Wiley said.

“There’s no threat to public safety in the area, so folks don’t need to be concerned about any dangerous situation,” he said.

No further information was available about the target of the investigation. More information was expected to be released Friday.

