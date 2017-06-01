Buy Photo A Wayne County contractor damaged a seal on the water main valve, which sent water “shooting into the air.” (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A water main break in Westland on Thursday morning has resulted in the closing of at least two lanes on main roads.

According to the city of Westland’s Facebook page, a Wayne County contractor damaged a seal on the water main valve, which sent water “shooting into the air.” A city employee told The News that one lane on westbound Cherry Hill and one lane on northbound Wayne Road were closed as a result.

County crews are at the scene. Water pressure may be down as they work to repair the valve.

The city's statement explained what took place before the break: "A Wayne County contractor was vactoring a Great Lakes Water Authority water gate well as a final step of completing the resurfacing project and a seal was damaged on the valve."

