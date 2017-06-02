Adams (Photo: Livonia Police photo)

Police are accusing a Detroit woman of robbing a Livonia bank and using the money to buy crab legs, among other things.

Chloe Adams, 25, was formally charged in court with bank robbery Thursday, according to Livonia Police officials. A judge set her bond at $1 million and scheduled her next appearance in the 16th District Court in Livonia for Thursday.

Police said Adams allegedly entered the Citizen’s Bank branch on Five Mile near Middlebelt on Saturday morning and presented a teller a note that demanded $10,000 “or things would get bloody.”

She then fled the area with about $5,000, officials said.

Detectives tracked Adams down at her home Tuesday and arrested her. The next day, officers executed a search warrant at her home and found evidence linking her to the bank robbery, police said.

Adams has been cooperating with investigators, according to the authorities, and told detectives she spent most of the stolen money to pay a delinquent car loan, a trip to Chicago, crab legs, host a weekend cook-out and buy Nike Air Jordan athletic shoes.

