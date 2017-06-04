A 38-year-old Van Buren Township man is dead and a 45-year-old Van Buren Township man is under arrest after an early Sunday morning shooting outside of a Tim Hortons off Interstate 94.

Dispatchers were notified, at about 7:33 a.m., that a possible homicide had taken place near the Tim Hortons on Rawsonville Road off I-94, said Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright.

The caller told police that the suspect, her husband, was armed and had just left their home on the 45000 block of Bemis Road, and headed into the woods.

Police cars were dispatched to both locations. The victim, a 38-yearold man named Edward Kuehn, was found in the parking lot. He was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, fatally shot. That Tim Hortons is about six miles away from the house on Bemis.

Officers trying to locate the suspect in the woods were able to make contact after getting his cell phone number.

“We were able to talk him out and take that individual into custody” without incident, Wright said. Police also recovered a handgun.

In the early hours of the investigation, police believe that the suspect, the victim and the 911 caller three parties know each other.

“This doesn’t appear to be a stranger incident,” Wright said. “We’re not sure what triggered the suspect to allegedly do that. There is some type of domestic issue there, but we don’t know what.”

Though an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police aren’t looking for any other suspects, Wright said. Police believe the suspect will be arraigned on Monday or Tuesday.

The shooting is Van Buren Township’s first homicide of the year.

