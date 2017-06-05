Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Romulus Police continue to investigate a Thursday shooting that left a teenager injured.

Officials said Monday a vehicle they initially suspected to be involved in the shooting was located and its owner was cleared.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Wayne Road near the entrance ramp of westbound Interstate 94, according to officials.

Police said a white male, about 25- to 30-years-old, was in a vehicle when he opened fire at another vehicle that was occupied by four teenagers. One of the occupants, a 13-year-old male, was struck in the shoulder, officials said.

The suspect’s vehicle then fled to the interstate.

Police said the suspect has a medium-to-heavy build and a scraggly, thin beard. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a red baseball cap with a white logo. He was driving a newer model, small silver car, according to authorities.

