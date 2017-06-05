Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Authorities are working to determine what happened that left a woman lying on the ground, dead, “with trauma to her face,” early Monday morning outside of a Highland Park grocery store.

Highland Park spokeswoman Marli Blackman said investigators aren’t sure if the woman simply fell, or if she was hit, or exactly what happened before her body was found at 5 a.m.

Her body was discovered outside of the Glory Supermarket on the 14100 block of Woodward. The woman’s exact age is not known, though she is believed to be in her 50s. More details are expected to be released Monday as the investigation unfolds.

