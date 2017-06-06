Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Grosse Ile Township Schools are closed Tuesday due to a building problem, officials said.

District officials said a water main problem at its high school has prompted the school system to close all of its buildings for class.

The district has two elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. It has 1,888 students, according to the State of Michigan’s Center for Educational Performance and Education.

