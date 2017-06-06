Mark Germano faces first-degree murder and felony firearm charges during his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday at 34th District Court, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Tuesday statement. (Photo: File)

Wayne County authorities are charging a Belleville man in the weekend shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Van Buren Township.

Mark Germano faces first-degree murder and felony firearm charges during his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday at 34th District Court, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Tuesday statement.

Investigators allege Germano shot Edward Kuehn, 38, of Belleville twice in the head and neck early Sunday outside a Tim Hortons in the 2100 block of Rawsonville Road.

Germano’s wife called 911 at about 7:30 a.m. to report the slaying and told dispatchers her husband had just left their home about six miles away.

Police found Kuehn dead in the driver’s seat of his car in the restaurant parking lot.

Officers eventually found Germano, arrested him and recovered a handgun.

He and the victim were acquainted, but police did not release additional details.

