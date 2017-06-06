Buy Photo Wayne County Jail, (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An 18-year-old man was found dead overnight at Wayne County Jail in what authorities initially believe to be a suicide, police said.

It was about midnight when deputy sheriffs at the Wayne County Jail’s Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility at 570 Clinton were making their rounds.

When they approached the victim’s cell, they found him on the floor with a sheet around his neck, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. They cut the sheet away and began CPR.

Medics took the man for medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead.

The Wayne County Jail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

