The boil water alert is the result of “a drop in pressure in the Livonia water supply,” which may have allowed bacteria to become contaminated, the statement on the alert said. (Photo: google.com)

Residents and businesses in Livonia are under a boil water alert at least until Tuesday, according to city officials.

The boil water alert is the result of “a drop in pressure in the Livonia water supply,” which may have allowed bacteria to become contaminated, said a statement on the alert announced Saturday night.

“Corrective measures are currently being undertaken” by the Great Lakes Water Authority to fix the problem, the statement said.

For the 14,500 or so students attending Livonia Public Schools the boil water alert means two things: pizza lunch, and no one can use water fountains, which are turned off and covered for the time being, according to a statement on the school district’s website.

With temperatures in the 90s expected on Monday, the school system is asking parents to send their children to school with bottled water.

People using water in Livonia are being urged to bring it to a boil for one minute, then let it cool — or to use bottled water instead. Whichever option is chosen, “boiled or bottled water” are recommended “for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food prep,” the statement said.

The drop in water pressure is due to a “DTE power failure” on Saturday and the alert was issued as a cautionary measures. Until customers hear that the boil water alert has been lifted, it remains in effect.

As of July 1, 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that some 94,041 people live in Livonia.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2t9M61k