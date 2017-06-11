Buy Photo Hundreds participate in the first Grosse Pointe Pride March, hosted by Welcoming Everyone Grosse Pointe as they march South on Kercheval to west on St. Clair Ave. on Sunday morning. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Grosse Pointe Farms — Hundreds of residents from the Grosse Pointe communities marched Sunday in support of LGBT rights, the first such march to take place in the five Pointes.

“I’m marching for the future,” said march participant Carl Henrichs, 27, of Grosse Pointe Woods:

Shannon Byrne, 41, president of Welcoming Everyone Grosse Pointe, which put on the march, said beforehand that the inaugural event would be “really focused on our youth this year.”

The path of the march itself was created with youth in mind, starting at Grosse Pointe South High School and ending about a mile away off Kercheval at Lewis Maire Elementary School.

“We really want all of our LGBTQ youth to know, to see, and to feel the support, acceptance and love of their community,” Byrne said.

Two of those youth, Jessica Dodge, 15, and girlfriend Shekinah Aho, 15, held hands as they marched, headed east on Kercheval.

Homes and businesses along the path were dotted with rainbow flags.

The couple donned matching outfits: White t-shirts that said “Make America Gay Again,” with long, flowing rainbow skirts, and angel’s wings in rainbow colors.

The march attracted hundreds. Unlike Motor City Pride, which tends to draw both local attendees and out-of-towners, the crowd at Grosse Pointe Pride was largely homegrown.

“This, to us, is in conjunction with Motor City Pride,” Byrne said. “It’s all in support. When we leave (the elementary school parking lot), we’re rallying to go to Motor City.”

“I’m super gay, and I love my girlfriend, and I want to show the world that Grosse Pointe can be as inclusive a place as anywhere else,” said Jessica, a sophomore at Grosse Pointe South High School, where the march began.

Jessica says she has worn short hair and boy’s clothes all her life, and long went by Jessie. But it was at age 12, watching the Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black,” that she realized she was gay.

Three years later, she’s a year into her relationship with Shekinah, a South freshman.

Her friends and her mother have been supportive, said Jessica, a Grosse Pointe Park resident.

Aho, marched to show the children in the community that they are supported.

“I came because I want to show all the little kids who feel like they’re different and they don’t have anyone that there’s lots of people like them, and they have support,” she said.

Luis Santiago, 41 and his husband, Demitrious Baird, 43, marched with their twin boys, Vasilios and Kostas Baird, 7. The family lives in Grosse Pointe Woods.

When asked what he hope his sons get out of the march, Santiago said: “That our family is as important as everybody else’s.”

“Letting my sons know it’s important to be out, and be OK with who you are” is why Baird marched in 80 degree heat on what would be a 90 degree day.

The family moved to the Detroit area from Texas about three years ago, Baird said. Because Santiago doesn’t drive, they chose a community known for its walkability.

Though gay marriage is legal nationwide, Santiago said “I don’t think we’re looked at as equals; I still think we’re looked at as second-class citizens, and that’s pretty sad.”

Byrne said Welcoming Everyone Grosse Pointe was formed in November in the aftermath of the election.

“We woke up after the election and had concerns about freedoms and civil rights in our country and in our community,” Byrne said. “So we started organizing.”

Byrne said the parade turnout “speaks volumes” about how accepting the Grosse Pointe community can be. By 9:50 a.m., 10 minutes before the march began, all 110 light blue Welcoming Everyone Grosse Pointe shirts printed for the march had been sold.

Michael Grady, 18, is a gay black man in a community where realtors once used a point system to all but exclude. That system existed within the lifetime of some who marched on Sunday morning.

“As a gay person, it’s important to stand together and show our support,” said Grady, a 2017 graduate of South High who plans to study a pre-medical curriculum in college. “There’s a lot of hate and derision in the world and this is a nice way to counteract that.”

Grady, a Grosse Pointe Park resident who came out when he was a freshman, said “honestly I have not had any problems with that.”

He said his race tends to affect matters more than his sexuality.

“Being gay is something they don’t know about you as soon as they see you, but being black, people can see from a mile away, and kind of assume things about you before they know you. I’m not saying all people do it,” Grady said. “But kind of an ever-present thought in my mind is ‘what are they assuming about me before they even know me?’”

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2t9Ilc4