Grosse Pointe Woods had two water main breaks on Monday morning, affecting water availability for up to 60 households. One break has been repaired and the second is expected to be fixed Monday afternoon, said Frank Schulte, director of public works.

The first break took place on Severn, just before 4:45 a.m., and has since been repaired. Water service was turned off for a time, but was back before 11:30 a.m.

The second break, on Bournemouth near Mack, took place around 7:30 a.m. Water service in that area is expected to be back up by about 4 p.m., Schulte said.

The two water main breaks on Monday, coupled with four gas leaks in Grosse Pointe Woods in the last month or so, don’t necessarily point to an infrastructure problem, Schulte said. The gas leaks all owed to human error involving crews working on the system.

“The water mains are in the '50s; sometimes a hydrant gets shut, or extra pressure builds up, or you get a water hammer situation that blows a hole in the main,” Schulte said. “We excavate it, and go down and put a sleeve on the existing main — it’s like putting a Band-Aid on a cut.”

