Dearborn police are investigating a Sunday crash that claimed the lives of two people who were riding on a motorcycle.

Officials said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Ford Road near Wyoming.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle traveling west on Ford Road struck a Ford F-150 pickup as it exited the Ford Drive In, according to authorities.

The motorcycle’s operator, Muhammed Al-Dairawi, 22, of Dearborn Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His passenger, Heba Bazzi, also 22, was taken to a hospital but died there from her injuries, they said.

Police said the occupants of the pickup, a family from Belleville, were uninjured.

They also said it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

“This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Accident Investigation Bureau at (313) 943-2246,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said Monday in a statement. “The Dearborn Police Department offers its condolences for all of those involved.”

