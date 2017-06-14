The boil water alert in Livonia was lifted Wednesday, June 14 after tests showed water was not contaminated following problems at a pumping station (Photo: Google.com)

A boil-water alert affecting people in Livonia and parts of Farmington Hills was lifted Wednesday morning after tests confirmed there was no bacterial contamination in the system.

The alert was issued Saturday after a DTE power failure at a water pumping facility that serves the area. In the school system, the advisory was coupled with a 90-degree day on Monday, and Livonia Public Schools requested that parents send their students to class with bottled water.

None of that is necessary any longer.

Not that the water was ever actually contaminated — testing never showed it, according to a release from the city. The advisory was issued out of an “extreme caution,” the city’s Public Works department said Wednesday in a statement.

Livonia has about 94,000 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2snD43E