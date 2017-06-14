The 64-year-old woman was sitting in her car after shopping in the store at Ecorse and Monroe about 7:11 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect approached her and asked to use a cell phone, investigators said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Taylor police are working to find a man who they said snatched a Kroger customer’s purse then drove over her.

The 64-year-old woman was sitting in her car after shopping in the store at Ecorse and Monroe about 7:11 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect approached her and asked to use a cell phone, investigators said in a statement.

He then “grabbed her wallet off of her lap” and ran to a silver Jeep Liberty. She ran after him and opened his passenger door,” the release read. “The suspect drove off, knocking her to the ground and running over her legs in the process.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, which included a broken shoulder.

The suspect fled west on Ecorse Road.

He is described as a white male in his 20s, with a slim build, a thin mustache and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, possibly with an American flag on the front, dark pants, black shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor police at (734) 287-6611.

