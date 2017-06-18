A 19-year-old Taylor man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl while they sat in a car outside of a Little Caesars on Telegraph late Saturday night, police said. (Photo: google.com)

A 19-year-old Taylor man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl while they sat in a car outside of a pizzeria on Telegraph late Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place at the Little Caesars on the 9600 block of Telegraph, south of Wick.

Three people were in the car at the drive-thru pizza restaurant. The 19-year-old man was “playing with a gun in the backseat” when it discharged, hitting the 16-year-old girl, who was the front seat passenger, in her hip.

Medics took the woman to an area hospital, and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, said Lt. Aaron Shrewsbury of the Taylor Police Department.

The 19-year-old man is not a CPL holder, Shrewsbury said.

