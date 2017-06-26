Wells (Photo: Dearborn Police photo)

A Southfield woman has been charged for robbing a Dearborn bank on Friday, police said.

China Wells, 24, has been charged with bank robbery and armed robbery in connection with the crime, officials said Monday. If convicted she faces up to life in prison.

Wells has been arraigned on the charges in the 19th District Court in Dearborn, where a judge ordered her held on a $50,000 bond. He also scheduled her next court appearance for July 7.

Police accuse Wells of entering a bank in the Warren Avenue and Schaefer Road area just before noon on Friday and giving a teller a note demanding money. Wells implied she had a weapon, officials said.

As the teller gathered money, Wells fled the bank. A customer in the bank who saw the incident called police and gave authorities her location and the suspect’s description, according to police. The witness followed the suspect until police arrived, they said.

“We are grateful that a citizen took the initiative to contact the police immediately allowing us to quickly respond and investigate the matter,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. “Due to the citizen’s willingness to get involved, we were able to apprehend this suspect before she was able to commit additional crimes.”

