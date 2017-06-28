Floyd Galloway (Photo: Livonia Police Department)

Livonia — An Oakland County man who authorities believe may be tied to the December disappearance of a Farmington Hills woman was charged with three crimes unrelated to that case.

Floyd Galloway, 30, was formally charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in 16th District Court in Livonia.

Police say on Sept. 4, a 28-year-old female jogger reported being attacked in Edward Hines Park near Levan Road in Livonia.

“The victim said that she was grabbed from behind and dragged down an embankment, while being punched and strangled, to the point of losing consciousness,” Livonia police said in a statement.

The man “violently assaulted the woman while demanding sex,” police said.

She fought back and the suspect ran off, police said. She was able to flag down a car and contacted police.

Galloway stood mute to the charges and allowed his attorney, John Dakmak, to speak on his behalf to the court.

Judge Kathleen McCann ordered Galloway to be held on a $750,000 cash/bond.

If he can post bond, then he will be required to wear a GPS tether, she said.

McCann also scheduled his next court appearance for July 6.

Galloway is believed to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, a Farmington Hills woman who disappeared in December. Authorities didn’t comment further on that investigation.

Family and friends of the missing Farmington Hills woman were in court Wednesday, but declined to speak to the media.

McCann on Wednesday also ordered the investigation report and witness list in the matter not be released to the public. She said the county prosecutor’s office is concerned about threats made either by the defendant or his family and friends.

“This is the first we’ve heard about this, your honor,” Dakmak said.

The attorney later said his client has only a misdemeanor driving while impaired charge on his record and was not a flight risk or a threat to the community.

He also said he couldn’t speak about the details of the case against his client.

“These are serious charges,” he said. “We don’t know much about the complaint, but we look forward to our day in court and are prepared to move forward.”

