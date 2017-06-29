Police are looking for this man, suspected of stealing seven boxes of Rogaine from a drug store. (Photo: Dearborn Police)

A bald bandit strikes in Metro Detroit.

Dearborn Police are asking the public to help identify a man who stole hair-regrowth medication from a drug store.

“While this is not the most hair-raising crime, we must protect our retailers as these crimes drive up the retail costs for honest consumers,” Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad said in a statement Thursday.

Police said the suspect entered the store on Warren near Wyoming and picked up seven boxes of Rogaine.

Police are looking for this man, suspected of stealing seven boxes of Rogaine from a drug store. (Photo: Dearborn Police)

He was caught on surveillance video placing the boxes into a shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for them, officials said.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old African-American who is bald. He was wearing blue jean shorts and a shirt that had the words “Air Force Dad” on it.

He was last seen getting into an older Chevrolet model vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uorBP1