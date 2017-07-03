Keith Appling (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file)

Former Michigan State basketball standout Keith Appling pleaded guilty Monday to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a Detroit police officer during a traffic stop last year, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Appling will be on probation for five years and will spend a year in the Wayne County Jail with no early release as part of a sentence agreement, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. As part of his sentence agreement, other charges against Appling were dismissed.

Appling will be sentenced Aug. 3.

Appling was arrested Aug. 28, 2016, on Detroit’s east side. Authorities say police stopped him but he took off when they tried to get Appling’s license.

He is accused of fleeing police and tossing a bag out of his car. The bag contained his name and also a gun, police said following the arrest.

Appling was driving a blue 2013 Dodge Challenger about 9:10 p.m. when officers from the Detroit Police Department’s tactical response unit allegedly saw the car’s driver commit a traffic violation in the area of Russell at East Seven Mile, according to police.

When officers made contact with Appling, they allegedly noticed “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the car and requested his driver’s license.

Appling had been charged in two other gun cases, one in Detroit in June 2016 and another in Dearborn before that.

In the Dearborn case, Appling, a former guard for the Spartans, was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors in connection with a May 1, 2016, incident at a nightclub.

At about 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Dearborn police responded to a call from the Pantheion Club on the 12900 block of Michigan. Security officers allegedly observed a man pulling a gun out of the trunk of a car in the parking lot. Police arrived and allegedly saw Appling, 24, in the driver’s seat of the car security had described.

Appling’s attorneys at the time say they believe he was racially profiled by Dearborn Police looking for other suspects. Appling’s co-counsel, Cyril Hall, said the athlete “has no criminal record whatsoever” and that there was no reason for police to have stopped him.

A month and a half later, Detroit police arrested Appling on June 18 after officers stopped what they described as a speeding Dodge Charger at Hanna and East Seven Mile. Police said the officers saw Appling, a passenger, place a weapon under a seat.

Hall said Appling’s cousin was the driver.

An officer allegedly found a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson under the passenger seat. Hall said the gun didn’t belong to Appling, but rather to a previous passenger.

Appling played at Michigan State from 2010-14, starting 132 games for the Spartans. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.5 assists as a senior. He played five games last season for the NBA’s Orlando Magic, spending most of the season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA D-League.

