The Van Siles deck out their Grosse Pointe Farms house for every holiday. July 4 is no exception.

Mark Van Sile said the decor at his home honors his late father, a Navy lieutenant commander who served in World War II. (Photo: Photos by Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe Farms — To say holiday decorations are important to the Van Siles would be an understatement.

For 22 years, Mark and Denise Van Sile have lived at Moross and Lake Shore in Grosse Pointe Farms — at the house known as “the one with all the lights.”

Christmas. Halloween. Independence Day. The couple will buy whatever it takes — a waving Santa Claus or a 15-foot electronic firework — to make their house reflect the spirit of the holiday.

“The holidays are just really special to me,” said 57-year-old Mark Van Sile, sitting in his living room adorned with Uncle Sam figurines. Red, white and blue star lights dangle above the fireplace. Cat statues wearing American flag scarves sit on the mantel.

“It’s a time when you can put away the world’s problems (or) any grief, any problems you have,” Van Sile continued. “And it just makes things a little better, just for a little while.”

Van Sile said the July Fourth decor honors his late father, who was a lieutenant commander in the Navy, serving from 1942 through 1957, including duty in World War II.

“It’s a tribute to him and the sacrifices people have made to make this country what it is,” he said. “And even with the problems and strife, it’s the best country in the world.”

The Van Siles have been married as long as they’ve lived in the corner house. They don’t have kids of their own to decorate their seven indoor Christmas trees or stick American flags in the outdoor planters.

Buy Photo Grosse Pointe Farms residents Mark, pictured, and Denise Van Sile decorate their house on Lake Shore Road and Moross Road for every major holiday. (Photo: Stephanie Steinberg / The Detroit News)

As Van Sile puts it, “The neighborhood kids are our kids.”

In fact, they attract about 1,000 at Halloween when Mark dresses as Dracula and Denise dons a witch costume. And they pass out candy bars — the big kind.

Judging by their decoration storage space above the garage, Independence Day is a little more tame. (Christmas gets one side; Halloween takes another and patriotic decor is stuffed in between.)

It takes Mark about 12 hours to deck his house in red, white and blue, compared with 50 hours to decorate for Halloween and 100 hours to dress it up for Christmas. He does it all himself, with a little help from his wife.

“I don’t want anybody falling off my roof except me,” he said. Thankfully, he’s suffered no injuries, save for a few splinters.

For July Fourth, Memorial Day and Labor Day, Van Sile will blow up his inflatable American flag and eagle for the front lawn, plop a lifesize Uncle Sam on the front porch and adorn the fence surrounding his home with dozens of red, white and blue banners.

But the electronic firework, which stays up the week before July Fourth through 9/11, is his pride and joy.

“You see the fringes on the end?” he said, ambling outside to show off the pole he installed with concrete. “They sparkle like a firework. There’s 48 rods, and they stream the lights so it looks like it’s exploding. You gotta see it at night, it’s really neat.”

An inspector, he said, gave him a little trouble at first, claiming it qualified as a sign.

“The inspector says, ‘Mark, what are you doing here? You can’t put that up. You can’t have a sign in front of your house.’ I said, ‘I’ll take it down.’ He said, ‘As long as it comes down — you can’t have it up the whole year round.’ ”

They had an agreement.

Drivers also aren’t supposed to park along Lake Shore, a two-lane road, but the house attracts so many trick-or-treaters from Detroit and other nearby cities that Van Sile said Grosse Pointe Farms police let them park and brave their way through the zombies and skeletons.

“On Halloween, there used to be a police car down here, and they wouldn’t want anybody parking. And I can understand it,” Van Sile said. “But they finally said, ‘You know, Mark, we’re going to give you the night.’ ”

John Hutchins, deputy director of the Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Department, wrote in an email that the holiday displays “do draw a lot of traffic and attention.”

“But we have never had any complaints or accidents — that I can recall — and the benefit to (the) spirit of the community is enormous,” Hutchins said. “We look forward throughout the year to seeing the care and thought put into each holiday display and the enthusiasm and smiles they bring.”

Van Sile, who runs a family-owned construction and real estate company, estimates he’s spent about $50,000 on all the decor over the years. That firework pole alone was a few grand.

“Some people would say, ‘That’s a lot of money.’ I say, ‘I don’t gamble. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink.’ So to each their own,” Van Sile said.

It’s also an investment. Twenty years ago, he paid $1,800 for an animated snowman he lovingly calls “Sam.” Today, he said Sam is listed for $5,000 in the Bronner’s catalogue.

Though Van Sile claims he has no more storage room, if a Santa’s mailbox catches his eye — like it did last week — he can’t resist.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t know what you’re looking for, but when you see it, I gotta have it,” he said, explaining his wife showed him the mailbox in a catalog. “I looked at it and said, ‘That would be neat. We’ll put it down at the end of the driveway. And then the kids can put their letters in, and we’ll write back to them.’ I wasn’t looking for it, but I gotta get it. So I ordered it.“

On Friday, Molly Murphy, 19, walked by the patriotic fence banners with a few neighborhood kids she was babysitting. She lives in the next city over, Grosse Pointe Woods, and said the house is famous for being decked during the holidays.

“It’s always fun to see what they do for each holiday,” she said, mentioning Christmas — when the Van Siles automate lights to Yuletide tunes — as her favorite. “They just go all out.”

