Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday in Canton Township that sent two people to the hospital.

A motorcycle driven by a 39-year-old Canton Township resident crashed into the front yard of a home on Central Park Drive and Manhattan Circle around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Canton Township public safety officials said.

The driver and his passenger, a 40-year-old Rochester Hills resident were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ypsilanti. The driver was listed in stable condition Tuesday and the passenger was in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

