A Fourth of July block party in Highland Park was cut short when a man approached the gathering and opened fire, killing one man who was shot in the head.

There were about 300 people at the block party on Midland at the time, said Marli Blackman, spokeswoman for Highland Park. The party itself, a Fourth of July celebration, was an “illegal” block party, Blackman said. Highland Park requires a permit for block parties, Blackman said, and none had been granted.

In the hours after the shooting, “nobody seems to know who did it, and there’s no description” of the suspect, Blackman said.

The age of the victim was not immediately available.

Highland Park police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 313-852-7338. Those who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

