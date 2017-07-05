. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 47-year-old Detroit woman is in critical condition after she crashed her car into a tree at a park in Westland.

Westland Police Sgt. Robert Wilkie said the crash happened Wednesday at about 4:30 a.m.

The woman was traveling eastbound on Ford Road in a Jeep when “something happened” and she entered the road’s westbound lanes, he said.

“She left the roadway and struck a tree,” Wilkie said. “The vehicle flipped over and she was ejected from it.”

Police continue to investigate, he said, and are trying to determine if the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Wilkie also said the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle during the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tLXTWZ