Plymouth Township authorities are investigating a blaze that damaged an unoccupied office building Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the multi-story brick building near Ann Arbor Road and Marlowe at about 6:30 p.m., police said.

They were joined by crews from Northville and Canton townships to battle the flames. The scene was cleared by 11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Part of Ann Arbor Road was closed for hours as crews.

