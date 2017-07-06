Over the past two weeks, the Humane Society of Huron Valley has rescued nearly 50 cats from a hoarding situation in Plymouth. (Photo: Humane Society of Huron Valley)

Plymouth — The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Plymouth says it’s in desperate need of people to adopt nearly 50 cats that were rescued from a hoarder.

Investigators found the cats in an elderly man’s rundown trailer home, where remains of dead animals had been stored in plastic containers. The man has been relocated.

Lynx Point Siamese mixes, grey tabbies, brown tabbies and more are available for adoption at HSHV. All of them have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and provided with much-needed medical treatment. (Photo: Humane Society of Huron Valley)

A hot tub in the trailer was filled with feces. (Photo: Humane Society of Huron Valley)

The society says many of the cats were very ill.

Lynx Point Siamese mixes, grey tabbies, brown tabbies and others are available for adoption.

All have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Those in need have been given medical care.

The society says some could be house cats but most are better suited to outdoor life as “barn cats.” They’re being offered free to qualified adopters.

According to neighbors many of the cats that lived in the rundown Plymouth trailer home were sick. The remains of dead cats were saved in plastic containers. (Photo: Humane Society of Huron Valley)

