Humane Society seeks homes for rescued cats
Humane Society of Huron Valley rescues about 50 cats from elderly man's mobile home in Plymouth
Humane Society seeks homes for rescued cats
AP
Published 11:14 p.m. ET July 6, 2017 | Updated 11:26 p.m. ET July 6, 2017
Plymouth — The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Plymouth says it’s in desperate need of people to adopt nearly 50 cats that were rescued from a hoarder.
Investigators found the cats in an elderly man’s rundown trailer home, where remains of dead animals had been stored in plastic containers. The man has been relocated.
The society says many of the cats were very ill.
Lynx Point Siamese mixes, grey tabbies, brown tabbies and others are available for adoption.
All have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Those in need have been given medical care.
The society says some could be house cats but most are better suited to outdoor life as “barn cats.” They’re being offered free to qualified adopters.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
