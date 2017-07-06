The burn is scheduled to begin at about 9 a.m. on the north side of Glendale Street between Farmington and Merriman Roads. Glendale Street is about 700 yards south of I-96. (Photo: Tom Sherlin, AP)

Livonia plans to conduct a controlled burn Thursday on property south of Interstate 96, officials said.

The burn is scheduled to begin at about 9 a.m. on the north side of Glendale Street between Farmington and Merriman roads. It will last most of the day and there will be smoke in the area. Glendale Street is about 700 yards south of I-96.

Officials said the burn is being done to remove overgrown vegetation.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Livonia Fire Department at (734) 466-2444 or the Livonia Department of Public Works at (734) 466-2655. For information, call the mayor’s office at (734) 466-2201.

