Taylor Police are asking the public to help find this man who allegedly exposed himself to a little girl. (Photo: Taylor Police photo)

Taylor Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted for questioning in an indecent exposure investigation.

Police Chief Mary Sclabassi said Friday the incident happened between 5 and 5:30 p.m. June 26 at a Hobby Lobby store in the 23800 block of Eureka Road.

Police said a man in the store was allegedly following a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother around as they shopped.

At some point, the man exposed himself to the girl, according to the police chief. The girl’s grandmother reported the incident to Taylor police later that night, Sclabassi said.

The man is white and possibly in his 30s, police said. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans, a blue shirt with a large white square with a picture on it, a blue or black hooded sweatshirt and a baseball hat with the bill turned to the back.

Anyone with information about the man or incident should call Taylor Police at (734) 287-6611.

