Hamtramck — Syed Rahman has a wife, two children and parents who live with him, but only one car and it’s not big enough to transport his family at one time.

That’s why Rahman went Saturday to an auction held by the Hamtramck Police Department — and won a 2007 Chevy Tahoe for $2,700.

Among the more interesting features of the car: It’s pink.

“I’m excited, for sure,” said Rahman, after he won the auction that started at $200 and became a bidding war with another patron. “We need it. But we’ll have to change the color.”

The auction, an annual event in Hamtramck, is the result of goods forfeited, especially those acquired as a result of criminal enterprises such as illegal drugs.

Besides nearly a dozen vehicles and motorcycles, items that were auctioned included bicycles, flat screen televisions, lap top computers and cameras. There was even a Barbie Doll up for sale.

State law requires police to sell the items they collect in forfeitures, said Andrew Robinson, an analyst and reserve police office with the Hamtramck Police.

“A lot of cities do online auctions,” said Robinson. “But we do it in the community. This gives our residents a chance to get some of the things we’ve taken throughout the year. We work for them. Why not give them a chance to get some of the stuff (collected) at a pretty decent price.”

About 100 people came to the auction, many were from Hamtramck but others were from nearby communities. One couple came from Ray Township and planned to stick around Hamtramck for dinner.

Others were intent on getting good deals.

Moe Salem, a Detroit resident, was interested in a silver 2004 Chevy Tahoe with 197,000 miles, but ended up winning a 2008 ivory Cadillac Escalade with 240,000 instead for $2,200.

“It seems like a decent deal,” Salem said.

Before the auction, Salem said he didn’t really need anything but wanted another car.

“I figure I could get one cheap, possibly flip it if I need to or have it as a back up car,” Salem said.

It was not clear how much the auction would bring in, but Hamtramck Det./Sgt. Amy Mervyn was hoping for $10,000 to split between the police’s general fund and a narcotics forfeiture fund for investment in further police training, equipment and more.

The drugs that the city grapples with mostly is marijuana, Mervyn said.

“We have a more moderate drug problem that we’re trying to combat,” she said.

