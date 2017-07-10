Buy Photo State Sen. Coleman A Young II announced plans for what he would like to accomplish as the Mayor of Detroit (Photo: Christine Ferretti / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — State Sen. Coleman A. Young II on Monday released his “comprehensive plan to restore Detroit,” which included building a high-speed elevated electric train and pursuing lawsuits over insurance rates, residency requirements and issues involving the schools.

Young, the son of Detroit’s first African American mayor, is the most high-profile challenger of incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan in the August primary election. Six other candidates will also appear on the ballot Aug. 8.

Young’s eight-page blueprint for revitalizing the city was unveiled at Young’s campaign headquarters on Livernois.

The plan covers topics including blight, education and insurance as well as transportation, environmental and economic development, a news release notes.

“The plan is well-thought-out and accessible,” Young’s campaign manager Adolph Mongo said in a released statement. “It is a significant, comprehensive document.”

