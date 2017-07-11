LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Friends and family gather to remember Mohammad Wutwut
Tears flow while Jenan Wutwut, 19, right, speaks about
Tears flow while Jenan Wutwut, 19, right, speaks about her brother, Mohammed Wutwut, during a candlelight vigil at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights, Mich. on July 10, 2017. Friends and family gathered on the football field to honor Mohammed Wutwut, a 15-year-old who drowned in Cass Lake on Saturday.
A young person adds to the flowers put at the goalpost
A young person adds to the flowers put at the goalpost on the football field where Mohammed Wutwut played.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A young man hugs assistant principal Hani Abdallah,
A young man hugs assistant principal Hani Abdallah, left, during a quiet gathering at Star International Academy.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Friends and family gather on the football field to
Friends and family gather on the football field to honor drowning victim Mohammed Wutwut.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Friends and family gather on the football field for
Friends and family gather on the football field for a candlelight vigil to honor drowning victim Mohammed Wutwut.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tears flow while Jenan Wutwut speaks about her brother, Mohammed Wutwut, during a candlelight vigil.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tears flow while Jenan Wutwut speaks about her brother, Mohammed Wutwut, during a candlelight vigil.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tears flow while Jenan Wutwut speaks about her brother, Mohammed Wutwut.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A photo of Mohammed with flowers.
A photo of Mohammed with flowers.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tears flow while Jenan Wutwut speaks about her brother, Mohammed Wutwut, during a candlelight vigil at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights, Mich. on July 10, 2017. Friends and family gathered on the football field to honor Mohammed Wutwut, the 15-year-old who drowned in Cass Lake on Saturday. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Friends and family gather on the football field to honor drowning victim Mohammed Wutwut at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights, Mich. on July 10, 2017. Friends and family gather on the football field to honor Mohammed Wutwut, the 15-year-old who drowned in Cass Lake on Saturday. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Friends and family gather on the football field to remember drowning victim Mohammed Wutwut.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mohammed Wutwut's mother speaks at the gathering for her son.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Football players console each other at a gathering to remember their teammate, Mohammed Wutwut.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Football players console each other at a gathering to remember one of their teammates, Mohammed Wutwut.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A photo of Mohammed Wutwut is taped to a goalpost.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Hundreds of friends and family gather and hold a candlelight vigil on the football field where Mohammed Wutwut played.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Dearborn Heights — When Mohammed Wutwut decided to go swimming in Cass Lake with friends on Saturday, his sister drove him, doing what sisters do when a younger sibling needs a ride.

    But a day of fun turned tragic when Dearborn teen, swimming about a 1,000 yards from shore, started struggling to stay afloat. His sister and friends quickly called police for help, but it was too late: Mohammed quickly disappeared under the water. Search crews found his body early the next day, 300 feet from shore in 9 feet of water.

    “He was more than a brother to me, he was like my son,” said his sister, whom people would only identify as Jenan. “I’m the older one, and he pushed me every single day in ways I couldn’t push myself. He always said, ‘Don’t give up because life is too short’ … 15 years is nothing.”

    Jenan, one of Mohammed’s eight siblings, joined more than 300 family, friends and the community for a candlelight vigil Monday at the athletic field of Star International Academy where Mohammed, 15, went to school and played sports.

    His family sat on the football field of Star academy as a mountain of flowers. cards and candles lay on his sports jersey. The sound of gentle crying could be heard from the crowd, including from rough and tumble athletes who came to bid their friend and classmate goodbye. The mix of young and older students, many young girls and women in Islamic head scarves, a reflection of the study body of Star, gathered in a circle near the field’s goal post, where a large poster of Mohammed rested against an easel. Many held candles as they listened to descriptions of the young athlete: strong, dedicated, outgoing, friendly.

    Football coach Mike Margo said each game during the upcoming season will be dedicated to Mohammed. A scholarship also will be dedicated in his name, he said.

    “Mohammed brought a lot of people together, not just the football team,” he said at the vigil. “When we lose one, we lose someone from our family. We lost a brother, but he’s an angel. Our heart won’t grow smaller because he’s not with us.”

    A fundraiser on GoFundMe has raised nearly $14,000 by Monday night for burial and funeral expenses.

    Star International Academy Superintendent Nawal Hamadeh said he was one of the best students and was truly a role model for others.

    “He always stood out. Everyone that got close to him knew he was an angel,” Hamadeh said. “For me, personally, this is a wakeup call and a lesson for our youth.”

    After the final fatiha, or final prayer, his mother closed the vigil in Arabic, saying it was amazing to see so many people come out to support the family. He would be happy to see the turnout, but she would rather have him with her.

    “Living in our fast lives, we think we have so much power, but in reality, we don’t,” said his sister, Jenan. “What keeps me going is that not only is my little brother my angel now, but also what’s written is what’s written and there’s nothing I could have done to change that.”.

    Funeral services will be held Tuesday at the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn followed by burial at Islamic Memorial Gardens in Westland.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

